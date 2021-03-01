https://www.dailywire.com/news/lady-gagas-dog-walker-releases-statement-after-attack

Two of Lady Gaga’s dogs that were violently stolen off of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, last week, have been safely returned to the pop star. Fischer broke his silence on Monday, posting a message of gratitude on Instagram as he recovers from a gunshot wound he incurred trying to save the singer’s dogs.

As reported by The Daily Wire on February 25,

Two assailants attacked Lady Gaga’s dog walker Wednesday night in West Hollywood, shooting him four times and stealing two of the singer’s dogs, according to police. Ryan Fischer, 30, was walking Gaga’s pet dogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo approximately 10 p.m. when the attack occurred. “Fischer was reportedly shot outside his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue, with the men stealing two of the singer’s dogs before fleeing the scene by car,” wrote The Sun. “Police arrived at the scene to find Mr. Fischer conscious but barely breathing, according to reports.” He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a “grave” state, The Daily Mail reported. “Two of Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustavo, were stolen by the assailants. Miss Asia, meanwhile, managed to get away,” said the Mail. “Video from the scene captured by KABC showed Fischer laying on the sidewalk and clinging to Miss Asia as first responders attended to him.”

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, offered a $500,000 reward for the return of the animals. She also expressed support for Fischer, saying that he is “forever a hero.”

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

On Friday, a woman arrived at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Community Station with the two dogs.

As reported by The Daily Wire, “The woman who returned Koji and Gustav appears to have been ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ with the robbery, said Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer for the Elite Robbery Homicide Division, reports the Associated Press. It’s unclear how she came into possession of the dogs.”

Fischer posted photos of himself in the hospital on Instagram, describing the moments of the attack and his “very close call with death.”

His full post is included below:

4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

.

Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.

.

From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn. (Cont.) (2/2) I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.

.

To all my friends and family who have cried with me and maybe even laughed at one or two of my morbid jokes by my side or over a screen: I love you. Thank you for keeping me grounded now more than ever. And my mom and brother flew out here to be with me…. happy birthday Sean!!!! I love you both with all my heart. All the dog videos and photos from my clients to keep my spirits up worked miracles. Seeing their faces light up when you said my name motivates me to keep pushing so I can play with them and see you again soon. I love you all! First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can’t thank you enough. And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.

.

And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

