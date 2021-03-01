https://politicrossing.com/limousine-liberals-cruising-through-locked-down-america/

Thomas Paine wrote “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.” John Adams told us that “Because power corrupts, society’s demands for moral authority and character increase as the importance of the position increases.” This past year of media fueled hysteria and government lockdowns has shown just how wise our Founding Fathers were.

One thing we have all learned is that there is one set of rules for the rulers and another set of rules for the ruled. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham quickly seized on the COVID-19 hysteria to lock the state down. In the early days of the virus, she lectured people to stay home, and she closed hundreds of “non-essential” businesses. Her policies caused long lines and shortages at grocery stores and put many restaurants and small companies out of business at a press conference, Grisham said “We are in really tough financial times as a state. It mirrors the incredible, personal sacrifices that happen every single day…”

In an illustration of rote hypocrisy, from the get-go, Michelle Lujan Grisham has not been willing to make the same “personal sacrifices” that she has forced everyone else to make. A week before Easter the Governor called a “non-essential business,” a jewelry store. The store opened just for her, the owner apparently “risked her life” and went into the store and filled an order of jewelry for the Governor. Another person also “risked their life” went and picked up and delivered the jewelry to the Governor. While Grisham surely is not the only person in the state with the ability to call in a favor from someone who they know who owns a business, she is the only person with the power to prevent everyone else from doing what she did.

The Governor’s pharisaical behavior did not stop there. It was recently revealed that Governor Lujan Grisham spent $6,500 of taxpayer’s money on bottles of tequila, vodka, merlot, whiskey, gin, and Wagyu beef. While residents of her state are forced to wait in line in the cold of winter to pick through empty store shelves of her own making, the Governor of New Mexico is sipping Merlot and nibbling on “Wagyu beef.” One set of rules for the rulers and another set of rules for the ruled.

To be fair, Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only hypocritical politician to have imposed rules on the peasants that apply to everyone but the rule maker. The Mayor of Denver, Michael Hancock, told residents to stay home during Thanksgiving and to meet virtually over the holiday. He even tweeted: “Pass the potatoes, not COVID. … Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners” – Presumably, he sent this tweet from the airport prior to flying to Mississippi and “passing the potatoes” to his daughter.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been photographed at a high-end restaurant after ordering everyone else to shut down and stay home. Back in September, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled while everyone else was forced to stay home; and more recently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to be disregarding the 6-foot social distancing rule, particularly when it comes to female subordinates.

An entire article could be filled with example after example of Democratic lawmakers, (local, state, and federal) and their lockdown hypocrisies. We should not be surprised at all by this type of behavior. The Democratic left have been lecturing Americans for years about what we can and cannot do while they themselves do whatever it is they want.

Ironically, it was a Democrat who coined the term “limousine liberal” in the 1969 race for mayor of New York City. The epithet then, and now, is used to effectively illustrate the hypocritical behavior of the political left and the elite ruling class. For years, Democrat politicians like Al Gore and John Kerry have lectured us about fighting climate change while they themselves live in mansions that require massive amounts of energy to heat and cool. They fly around in private jets and are shuttled from here to there in motorcades consisting of multiple sport utility vehicles. These same types of people admonish us for wanting to own guns to protect ourselves while they live in gated communities and have armed guards. They want to force our children to attend public schools while sending their own children to elite private schools.

In the classic book Animal Farm, George Orwell, better than anyone else, showed the world the inevitability of how power corrupts. He demonstrated the far left’s hypocrisy and the failed promises of Communism’s utopia. “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Is not promised utopia always the vehicle used by the authoritarian left to gain more power and take away freedoms from others while they bask in comfort?

Today, we are promised a utopia of health. A world where no one will ever get sick or die. We just need to make “personal sacrifices.” We need to listen to, live, and repeat the following slogans and health utopia will be within our reach: “mask up, we are in this together… alone together…whatever goes upon two legs is an enemy, whatever goes upon four legs, or has wings, is a friend…”

In the real world in the year 2021, we are not animals on a farm. We are citizens treated like peasants. We are expected to shut up and watch from our windows and computer screens while Michelle Lujan Grisham, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and their ilk cruise through the country they locked down, in their limousines; with their freshly styled hair, sipping fine wine and dining on Wagyu beef.

If there was ever a time that demonstrated the reasons to limit government power, that time is now. The government is made up of people, just like you and me. We are all imperfect creatures. We are fallen and we are all subject to give into our unlimited needs, wants and desires. Everyone is capable of abusing power. This is the lesson of history that our Founding Fathers knew so well. It is why they advocated for an extremely limited government. They saw it as a “necessary evil.” This past year has shown us what can happen when that evil, and the flawed humans who wield it, are left unrestrained.









Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

