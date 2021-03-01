http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3umYAEhQM4s/

At least 21 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Yesterday, Breitbart News noted there were four homicides between Friday and just after midnight Sunday morning.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that a fifth homicide occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday when a male “in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue” was shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

This weekend’s non-fatal shootings include two drivers who were shot Friday night while driving on the Eisenhower expressway. A male and female were both treated for gunshot wounds after someone opened fire around 8:20 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 388 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2021, through February 26, 2021, including fatal and non-fatal shootings. As for homicides only, 81 people were killed from January 1, 2021, through February 25, 2021.

