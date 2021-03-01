https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/michigan-national-guard-troops-dc-hospitalized-democrat-run-city-repeatedly-feeds-raw-undercooked-meat-meals-metal-shavings/

More than a dozen Michigan National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. have been sickened, with some hospitalized, after being served raw, undercooked meat and meals laced with metal shavings according to a report by WXYZ-TV reporter Brian Abel Monday evening. Other meals the troops have received courtesy of a contractor selected by the Democrat run D.C. government are leaving the troops malnourished. The problem with the undercooked food has being going for weeks but apparently yesterday’s meals were so bad they prompted a staff sergeant to contact the Detroit news station.

Guard troops are being kept in D.C. because the Democrats in total control of the federal and local government fear a reprise of the storming of the Capitol that took place January 6. Last week Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified.”

In his report, Abel played a recording of a whistleblower describing meals: 74 with raw beef in one delivery and lunches served on Sunday with metal shavings. Other meals are described as a dinner roll and Sunny D. Photos sent by the whistleblower were included in the report showing raw, undercooked chicken, metal shavings on rice and a meal pack with snacks suitable for a school field trip–not deployed troops.

Incredibly, a solution was tried of writing the temperature the food was cooked at on the box, but all that did was show that the food was still being undercooked with germs allowed to flourish in the warm, moist meat during the time it took to be delivered to the troops.

Abel reports soldiers are now being given MREs and that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is now involved.

Later Monday Abel posted a comment from the Michigan National Guard. Rather than announcing the troops would be immediately recalled home by Gov. Whitmer for their safety and well being , the statement says they will remain in D.C. until the end of their tour sometime after March 12.

The @MINationalGuard provided this statement today:

“The firsthand accounts and pictures of undercooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan’s service members is unacceptable.”@GovWhitmer spoke with the Acting Sec. of Army about the situation pic.twitter.com/QEaa7G2fRB — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) March 2, 2021

The Michigan National Guard finds the reports of undercooked and poorly prepared food provided to our service members in Washington, D.C. very concerning. The firsthand accounts and pictures of undercooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan’s service members is unacceptable. As soon as the first reports were received, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called Acting Secretary of the Army John E. Whitley to communicate Michigan’s concerns. Other Michigan senior leaders also engaged at the highest levels of the federal government to inform those in charge and to ensure that they knew of our displeasure with the conditions. Every assurance was given that the issue would be addressed and corrected. The Post Inaugural Security Mission is a multi-state taskforce, including Michigan’s 1000 personnel, under the command and control of the Washington D.C. National Guard. A decision was made by the leadership in Washington, D.C., to provide contracted meal service for the troops there. This contract was awarded and is monitored by the National Guard Bureau. Michigan’s Adjutant General has communicated all concerns directly to the Chief of the National Guard, General Daniel R. Hokanson, who has engaged to address the reported shortcomings of the current food service contract. The health and wellbeing of our Michigan National Guard service members is paramount to their success as they continue to serve in missions in the United States and around the globe. Senior leaders of the Michigan National Guard will remain personally engaged with this issue and will continue to push for accountability and a solution to the ill-prepared meals being served. The troops are scheduled to return back to Michigan shortly after March 12, the agreed upon end date for this deployment.

Meanwhile this is the fluff D.C. media on Capitol Hill are posting:

A mallard duck walks by a member of the Michigan National Guard at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Monday, March 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/fOxRxp7V1A — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) March 1, 2021

Previously Guard troops on Capitol Hill were forced to take their breaks in frigid open air parking garages. Photos of large numbers of troops trying to rest on cold pavement sparked apparently short-lived outrage on Capitol Hill in January

You talk o’ better food for us, an’ schools, an’ fires, an’ all:

We’ll wait for extry rations if you treat us rational.

Don’t mess about the cook-room slops, but prove it to our face

The Widow’s Uniform is not the soldier-man’s disgrace.

For it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an` Chuck him out, the brute! ”

But it’s ” Saviour of ‘is country ” when the guns begin to shoot;

An’ it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an’ anything you please;

An ‘Tommy ain’t a bloomin’ fool – you bet that Tommy sees!

–Rudyard Kipling, 1890

