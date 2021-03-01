https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/mitt-romney-black-eye-stitches-fall-weekend-knocked-unconscious/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has a black eye and had to get stitches after a fall that knocked him unconscious.

Romney, 73, said he fell down while visiting his son in Boston over the weekend, however he did not elaborate on his accident.

“I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.” Romney told the Capitol press pool on Monday.

Romney cracked a joke about CPAC, “I had kind of a tough, tough weekend. You see that?” Romney said. “I went to CPAC, that was a problem.”

Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.” Joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem…” pic.twitter.com/6P1QWrjr9O — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 1, 2021

