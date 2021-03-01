https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/mollie-hemingway-has-the-perfect-reaction-to-outgoing-wapo-editors-defense-of-papers-objectivity/

The Biden presidency has brought with it such journalistic gems as these from the Washington Post:

But one executive editor for the Post defended his paper’s objectivity this way during an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter:

For anybody who’s paid attention to the WaPo’s hackery these past few years, there’s only one possible reaction, and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway nailed it with this tweet:

The fact that it was said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” only adds to the hilarity.

If the Post’s fact-checkers weren’t also in on it, their own editor’s claim would get hit hard:

At least ten Pinocchios required.

