A disturbing video went viral on Sunday night, which depicts a Hasidic Jewish couple getting kicked off a plane, allegedly due to their two year-old child not wearing a mask. Applauds are heard as the couple is kicked off. Multiple travelers claim to have witnessed the Frontier Airlines staff high fiving each other and saying “we did it.”

The flight was supposed to leave Miami Sunday night at 7:00pm local time for New York’s Laguardia airport. Another Jewish individual defended the couple as they were being escorted off the plane. This led to multiple passengers defending the family, which led to the airline staff ordering everyone off the plane.

“A job well done to those Jews,” can be heard in the background and several witnesses claim it was said by the airline staff. A witness video shows multiple passengers, all separately attesting the fact that Frontier airline staff were celebrating the Jewish couple getting kicked off.

According to Frontier Airline’s website, children under the age of two are exempt from wearing a mask. The couple was reportedly booked on a different carrier.

Update: Frontier Airlines issued a statement following the videos going viral which read, “Members of a large group, including adults, refused to wear masks as flight 2878 was preparing for departure from MIA-LGA. Repeated requests to comply with federal law necessitated their removal from the flight. The issue did not stem from a child under 2.”


