A disturbing video went viral on Sunday night, which depicts a Hasidic Jewish couple getting kicked off a plane, allegedly due to their two year-old child not wearing a mask. Applauds are heard as the couple is kicked off. Multiple travelers claim to have witnessed the Frontier Airlines staff high fiving each other and saying “we did it.”

Disturbing incident the last hour on a @FlyFrontier flight as staff told a Hasidic couple to get off because their 18 month old had no mask. Applause is heard as the couple started leaving. Travels say on camera that the applause came from staff who also cheered that “we did it.” pic.twitter.com/rA2JQmI1tU — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

The flight was supposed to leave Miami Sunday night at 7:00pm local time for New York’s Laguardia airport. Another Jewish individual defended the couple as they were being escorted off the plane. This led to multiple passengers defending the family, which led to the airline staff ordering everyone off the plane.

An Orthodox Jewish person spoke up in defense of the Hasidic couple. Then the whole family siblings and in-laws started leaving the plane at which point the @FlyFrontier ordered everyone off of the airplane. pic.twitter.com/N1OwqxFI3Q — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

“A job well done to those Jews,” can be heard in the background and several witnesses claim it was said by the airline staff. A witness video shows multiple passengers, all separately attesting the fact that Frontier airline staff were celebrating the Jewish couple getting kicked off.

EYEWITNESS VIDEO! Multiple people say on the record in this video that as the Hasidic couple started leaving the airplane, @FlyFrontier staff applauded, exchanged high fives and one allegedly said “a job well done to those Jews.” Att @PeteButtigieg @FAANews @SenatorCantwell pic.twitter.com/m1Azjw5Hbx — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

According to Frontier Airline’s website, children under the age of two are exempt from wearing a mask. The couple was reportedly booked on a different carrier.

Members of a large group, including adults, refused to wear masks as flight 2878 was preparing for departure from MIA-LGA. Repeated requests to comply with federal law necessitated their removal from the flight. The issue did not stem from a child under 2. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) March 1, 2021

Update: Frontier Airlines issued a statement following the videos going viral which read, “Members of a large group, including adults, refused to wear masks as flight 2878 was preparing for departure from MIA-LGA. Repeated requests to comply with federal law necessitated their removal from the flight. The issue did not stem from a child under 2.”



