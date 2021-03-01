https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/new-york-governor-cuomo-says-comments-women-office-intended-good-natured-misinterpreted-unwanted-flirtation/

Far-left Politico reports:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday offered his most detailed response yet to allegations that he sexually harassed two staffers, saying in a statement that his comments were intended to be “good natured” and that he was sorry those interactions had been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Cuomo,facing increasing criticism of his fumbled attempts to hand the issue off to an independent investigator, admitted Sunday evening that he likes to “tease people” in the office.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

The remarks came asCuomo’s office made its third proposal in less than 24 hours about how to conduct an independent investigation into his office after a second former staffer told The New York Times on Saturday night that Cuomo had harassed her.

Cuomo counsel Beth Garvey initially said Cuomo would appoint a former judge to look into the allegations. When that went over poorly, she pitched a new plan in which Attorney General Tish James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore would jointly appoint an investigator. James rejected that idea, saying she wanted a referral that would give her office subpoena power in the matter.