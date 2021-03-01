https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/newsom-caught-eating-indoors-closed-restaurant-even-though-indoor-dining-not-allowed/

California Governor Gavin Newsom was caught eating indoors at a closed restaurant in Fresno over the weekend even though indoor dining is not allowed.

Fresno is currently under the strictest ‘purple tier’ lockdown which does not allow indoor dining.

Newsom was at Los Amigos restaurant to meet with the owners, who received grant relief.

Newsom’s office claims the governor didn’t actually dine at the restaurant but he was seen standing next to a table full of food and drinks.

‘Comedian’ George Lopez joined Newsom and posted a video to his Facebook page endorsing the restaurant’s food.

The California recall of @GavinNewsom has about 2 million signatures, and only requires 1.5 million. Has CNN spent one minute acknowledging the recall of the governor of the biggest state in the union? Also he ate (again) indoors at a closed restaurant this weekend. pic.twitter.com/smGFZYpPkT — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 1, 2021

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

The effort to recall Newsom has attracted nearly 2 million signatures and only 1.5 million are required to trigger a recall election.

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

