Former Labor Secretary and University of California at Berkeley professor Robert Reich accused the Republican Party of becoming a “white supremacist cult” of Donald Trump’s making, but Reich isn’t alone with the conservative bashing. A NYT op-ed called for conservative networks to be put on trial for inciting an insurrection, while the leftists at Media Matters released a flawed report touting that Fox News is a study in misinformation and propaganda, BlazeTV host Mark Levin said on a recent episode of “LevinTV.”

Levin shared several key quotes from a YouTube video in which Reich claims there’s “no compromising with the GOP cult” because the Republican Party has become a fringe-right, “conspiracy-fueled, hate-filled” cult.

“I keep hearing that Joe Biden has to govern from the ‘center.’ He has no choice, they say, because he has razor-thin majorities in Congress and the Republican Party has moved to the right. Well, that’s rubbish. First, there is no ‘center’ between the reality-based world and the conspiracy-fueled, hate-filled world of today’s Republican Party,” Reich said.

“Second, the problems the country is facing cannot be solved with milquetoast, centrist solutions – they demand immediate, bold action. I’ve been in or around politics for 50 years. I’ve served several Democratic presidents who have needed Republican votes. But the Republicans now in Congress are nothing like those I’ve dealt with. Today’s Republican Party is a cult,” Reich stated.

“All of this marks the culmination of the GOP’s growing lunacy over the last four years,” he added. “With Trump at its head, the Republican Party has embraced blatant white supremacy, and now inhabits a counterfactual wonderland of lies and conspiracies … with this Republican Party, Biden cannot be a ‘centrist’.”

Levin countered Reich’s claims, showing viewers how he’s been using his propagandist platform to push “the big Democrat lie,” while ignoring the radical ideas the left uses to trash the Constitution.

