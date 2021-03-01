https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/oliver-got-the-all-clear-tv-host-john-oliver-goes-after-famously-unpleasant-gov-andrew-cuomo/

As Twitchy reported, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier released a statement that’s come the closest so far to admitting to the sexual harassment he’s been accused of, saying he understands that his interactions with female staffers “may have been insensitive or too personal” — that’s a long way from releasing official flight logs to try (and fail) to torpedo the first accuser.

We’ve had plenty of threads on how the press treated the “Luv Guv” last year — Vogue published a piece on “Why We Are Crushing on Andrew Cuomo Right Now” — but as they used to say about Donald Trump every day, the walls are closing in. John Oliver, who hosts HBO’s answer to “The Daily Show,” called “Last Week Tonight,” tore into Cuomo Sunday night on the nursing home scandal, the sexual harassment accusations, and Cuomo’s general unpleasantness.

John Oliver Takes a Flamethrower to ‘Famously Unpleasant’ Andrew Cuomo for His List of Controversies: He’s a ‘Colossal A**hole’ https://t.co/mr8zQNtOzD — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 1, 2021

Mediaite reports:

The host opened this Sunday’s Last Week Tonight by mocking the governor as “a man whose face, build, and general demeanor always seems to scream Business Frankenstein” — before later addressing the controversies. Oliver criticized Cuomo for undercounting the Covid-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, adding, “You’d expect that less from a transparent democracy and more from an authoritarian regime like North Korea.” … The Last Week Tonight anchor also went after Cuomo for publishing a book on the lessons he learned from a still on going pandemic, and his acceptance of the term “cuomosexuals.”

People have denigrated Janice Dean for being “just a weather girl” but she was onto Cuomo last March.

Piling on. Wow.

Where the hell was he 6 months ago?

Oliver got the all clear. Cuomo isn’t a cancel risk — SkepticalPooh (@SkepticalPooh) March 1, 2021

Oh he finally noticed. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) March 1, 2021

So stunning and brave to do this now that everyone’s turning on him, instead of months ago when news of his failures and bullying were an open secret, but the media had declared him their darling and anyone who said a discouraging word about him would be attacked. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) March 1, 2021

Took him long enough! — Steve. vanderhei (@VanderheiSteve) March 1, 2021

@JaniceDean is the hero, she took him on before it was popular. But carry on. — JGH (@Hubb57) March 1, 2021

Stunning and brave — Donald Trump (@syn_jae) March 1, 2021

So, long and short, john waited until it was socially acceptable to call out cuomo…..brave. 👊🖕 — Hainesy (@hainesy99) March 1, 2021

Alternative media covered this 6 months ago, like actual media with integrity…

Too late. — ? (@JesseDeemer) March 1, 2021

So brave to take a position everyone sane has held for 6 months…at least. Oliver is such a hack. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 1, 2021

Wow, this is really brave in… *checks calendar* “March of 2021”. — 🦖 pragmatometer ㋬ (@pragmatometer) March 1, 2021

@LastWeekTonight could have done this last year, but it’s politically convenient to do it now. — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) March 1, 2021

A little late on this one, John… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 1, 2021

Real Profile in courage here pic.twitter.com/shH2BNrcNt — Brad Fisher (@tiercel76) March 1, 2021

If you want to know what’s going on 11 months ago, just turn on the news — Papa Libertarius II (@Papa_Hoppe) March 1, 2021

Liberal hacks gonna hack — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) March 1, 2021

Wow only a year later after the public knew about it. Great journalism. — jjet9 (@jjet91) March 1, 2021

Alternate headline: John Oliver waits until it’s safe to comment on what everyone has known for a year — Dr. Charles Thiccens (@Thiccarium) March 1, 2021

The entire Cuomo family is disgusting and abusive.

Where was the left years ago when people were pointing it out? — E done (@dunne_ed) March 1, 2021

LMAO right on time https://t.co/7J1LU95WXo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2021

The bravery is unlike something I’ve ever seen to be honest — Karan07 (@Karry0078) March 1, 2021

Never forget these people wouldn’t say a word until a lowly “weather person” risked it all to uncover the Cuomo corruption — Fight Like Hell (@FreedomLosing) March 1, 2021

Do the other late-night hosts know Cuomo’s on the table now?

