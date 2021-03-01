https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/parents-being-told-to-isolate-small-children-dismissed-from-school-in-a-single-room-separate-from-family-members-for-14-days/

Here’s a story out of Canada that’s caused quite a backlash. Peel Region Public Health has issued guidelines for parents of students who have been dismissed from school because a classmate has tested positive for the coronavirus suggesting that the child be quarantined in a room separate from all other family members for 14 days.

Anthony Furey writes in the Toronto Sun:

Peel Health has issued guidelines to parents instructing them to keep any children who have been sent home because a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19 isolated in a separate room from all other family members for 14 days.

The severe guidelines, which apply even to small children who are dismissed from child care, are being criticized by experts as harmful and not supported by science.

“This is cruel punishment for a child, especially for younger children, 4-10 years old,” Dr. Susan Richardson, a microbiologist and infectious disease physician who is also a professor emerita at University of Toronto, wrote in an email to the Sun.

“Shutting a child off from their parents and siblings for up to 14 days in this manner could produce significant and long-lasting emotional and psychological effects.”

Global News reports that Peel Health is in “damage control mode” due to the “lack of clarity on a flyer that was sent home to parents.”

