Senior White House adviser Cedric Richmond told Axios that the Biden White House will move on slavery reparations without Congress.

“We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2021

Democrats are determined to take down the country in the next four years.

Cedric Richmond: “Pay us like you owe us.”

Pay Us Like You Owe Us: Cedric Richmond, Biden Senior Adviser, On Black Reparations “We’re Going To Start Acting Now” https://t.co/79FwCZsXM6 — iDNC Media empire757 (@757Followerz) March 1, 2021

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparations https://t.co/nArkaKx8Om — Patrick Riccards (@Eduflack) March 1, 2021

