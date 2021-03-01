https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540979-pelosi-allegations-against-cuomo-credible

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump shows he holds stranglehold on GOP, media in CPAC barnburner Biden brings back bipartisan meetings at the White House McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday called the sexual harassment allegations levied against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo apologizes over allegations, calls for NY AG to tap lawyer for independent probe New York AG says Cuomo statement is not sufficient for independent investigation Cuomo asks New York AG to appoint independent attorney to investigate sexual harassment claims MORE (D) “credible” and backed an independent investigation into his behavior.

In a statement, Pelosi said the two women who have accused Cuomo of harassment and inappropriate behavior should be taken seriously.

“The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Gov. Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity. The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved,” Pelosi said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuomo has been accused by two former staffers of using language that made them uncomfortable and hinted at a desire for a sexual relationship. One of the accusers said Cuomo kissed her without consent.

Pelosi joins several members of Cuomo’s home-state delegation who called for an investigation over the weekend.

“These allegations are serious and deeply concerning,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandPentagon launches civilian-led commission to address military sexual assault Capito asks White House to allow toxic chemicals rule to proceed Lobbying world MORE (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Nydia Velazquez Nydia Margarita VelasquezPuerto Rico officials hopeful of progress on statehood The Hill Interview: House Small Business Committee chair and ranking member Puerto Rico’s statehood piques Congress’s interest post-election MORE (D-N.Y.) both called for investigations into Cuomo’s behavior.

“For too long, women have been belittled into shame and silence by powerful men,” Velazquez said on Twitter on Sunday. “If we don’t move the needle, we are subjecting another generation of women to the same abuse.”

For too long, women have been belittled into shame and silence by powerful men. If we don’t move the needle, we are subjecting another generation of women to the same abuse. I’m calling for a truly independent investigation into these allegations of the Governor’s behavior. https://t.co/oTnC2Ggc7b — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sexual misconduct has no place anywhere, especially among our leaders or in our government. As a people, we have failed far too often to hear the victims of these abuses or hold powerful perpetrators accountable,” Rep. Paul Tonko Paul David TonkoDrug overdose crisis worsens in shadow of COVID-19 pandemic Key House Democrat urges ‘economywide’ approach to climate change Reversing the Trump administration’s numerous harmful efforts to censor science MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “I do believe that we must honor our commitments to due process, and so it is my most fervent hope that this matter will be fully reviewed, the participants heard and respected, and that the truth will be brought to light whatever it may be.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said Sunday she was launching an inquiry and that her office would hire a law firm to oversee the investigation. James said the inquiry would give investigators subpoena power.

In his own statement Sunday, Cuomo denied inappropriately touching anyone but acknowledged his “interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.”

His office in a separate statement said it would “voluntarily cooperate fully” with the investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

