A very bold statement from former White House Senior Advisor Peter Navarro on television this morning. Appearing with Maria Bartiromo, Navarro said he “guarantees there will be at least three criminal indictments” as a result of the Durham investigation.

Navarro also shares that President Trump’s CPAC speech will be a “full-throated defense of populist economic nationalism”, and Navarro eviscerates a host of internal advisors who he views as not being in alignment with the priorities of the America First agenda.

