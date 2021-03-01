https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/4896413/

If humanity fails to turn the tide of “global warming,” it may experience a second “great flood,” warns Pope Francis.

“God’s wrath is directed against injustice, against Satan,” the pope says in a book set for release Tuesday titled “Of Vices and Virtues.”

“It is directed against evil, not that which derives from human weakness, but evil of Satanic inspiration: the corruption generated by Satan,” he writes in an advance excerpt published by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera Sunday, reported Breitbart News.

“God’s wrath is meant to bring justice, to ‘clean up,'” he writes.

The pontiff notes the Bible “says that the flood is the result of God’s wrath.”

“It is a figure of God’s wrath, who according to the Bible has seen too many bad things and decides to obliterate humanity.”

He says the “biblical flood, according to experts, is a mythical tale,” adding he hopes that no one writes that “the pope says the Bible is a myth.”

“But myth is a form of knowledge,” he explains. “The flood is a historical tale, archaeologists say, because they found traces of a flood in their excavations.”

He warns: “A great flood, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of the glaciers, is what will happen now if we continue along the same path.”

“God unleashed his wrath, but he saw a righteous one, took him and saved him,” he says. “The story of Noah demonstrates that God’s wrath is also salvific.”

Laast year, the pope told a gathering at the Vatican it’s clear that climate change is to blame for a number of humanity’s social ills.

“It is evident that climate change not only upsets the balance of nature, but causes poverty and hunger, affects the most vulnerable, and sometimes forces them to leave their land,” he said.

“We need a real will to tackle the root causes of the ongoing climate upheavals,” Francis said. “Generic commitments are not enough — words, words.”

