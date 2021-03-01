https://www.oann.com/powell-illegal-algorithms-fractionalized-votes-in-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=powell-illegal-algorithms-fractionalized-votes-in-2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:55 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell highlighted the latest evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections, which involves an illegal computer algorithm called “weighted vote distribution.”

“The Supreme Court said there’s language about one man one vote, one person one vote, and how important it is that votes be not fractionalized,” Powell said. “What we have here, by computer algorithm that we can prove in multiple counties.”

Powell was referring to a recent data analysis that found voting systems in several states assigned “value” to votes, giving Democrat candidates an illegal advantage in races. The data shows the algorithm assigned fractions of one person’s vote to several candidates, which is illegal.

“In this case it requires forensic evaluation of the machines and looking at all of the paper ballots. We already know that’s not going to match up. There were counterfeit ballots,” Powell said. “People say ‘oh, well they did a full audit in Georgia.’ Well, if you just run the same counterfeit bill through the same counting machine, you’re going to get the same result.”

Powell added she has enough evidence to overturn election fraud in at least five states and called on the courts to review the evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

