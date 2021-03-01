Former President Donald Trump attacked the Supreme Court about their disregard to hear cases about concerns about election rules, zeroing in on the high court’s refusal to hear a GOP-led case to challenge a Pennsylvania state court decision changing rules ahead of the 2020 election.

“Our election process is worse than that in many cases of the third-world country, you know that, you saw what was going on,” Trump said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday. “Even if you consider nothing else, it is undeniable that election rules were illegally changed at the last minute and almost every swing state with the procedures rewritten by local politicians, you’re not allowed to do that, and local judges.”

‘DISASTROUS’: TRUMP TO ATTACK BIDEN AT CPAC PER EXCERPTS FROM FIRST POST-WHITE HOUSE SPEECH

The former president emphasized that there are constitutional requirements state legislatures have to change or rewrite election rules, rather than local judges or officials, accusing the Supreme Court of lacking courage to take on the challenge.

“Regardless of your political views, this should concern you as a constitutional matter, and the Supreme Court did not have the guts and the courage to do anything about it. And neither did other judges,” Trump said.

Last week, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 not to hear a case emanating from Pennsylvania that charged the state government and courts with usurping the state legislature in changing rules for mail in-ballots and voting deadlines, saying it was moot because the election was over.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a blistering dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas expressed doubt that the changes affected the election but said the matter must be addressed for future elections to have credibility.

“One wonders what the Court waits for,” Thomas wrote. “We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence.”

During his presidency, Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court.