Prince Harry lamented Sunday his split from royal life has been really rather difficult for him and his wife, Meghan, as the two adjust to life in California, adding the battling pair have “each other” for consolation.

In an interview with Montecito neighbor Oprah Winfrey, Harry embraced the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who he said was left alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

“But at least we have each other,” Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS and at a later date in Britain.

Harry, 36, was seated next to Meghan, 39, holding her hand during the gentle exchange.

Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments. His mother died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car crash.

The televised interview with Oprah is part of their concerted effort to redefine their roles in society, outside the confines of Buckingham Palace. Both have previously said they have much to offer the world in providing guidance, empathy and environmental awareness.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles.

It was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed they will not be returning to royal duties and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from royal duties.

The pair, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. ”

As Breitbart News reported, the exit of the two for their new life in California and the manner of its execution has left brother Prince William “shocked” and saddened by the “insulting, disrespectful, and petulant” attitude it showed to their grandmother, the Queen.

