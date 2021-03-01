https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540986-progressives-push-white-house-to-overturn-15-wage-ruling

Nearly two dozen House progressives on Monday called on President BidenJoe BidenBiden offers support to union organizing efforts Senate Democrats nix ‘Plan B’ on minimum wage hike Kavanaugh dismays conservatives by dodging pro-Trump election lawsuits MORE and Vice President Harris to overturn the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling that a $15 minimum wage could not be included in Democrats’ sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

“Eighty-one million people cast their ballots to elect you on a platform that called for a $15 minimum wage,” the progressives wrote in a letter to Biden and Harris that was spearheaded by Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaBiden seeks to walk fine line with Syria strike Overnight Defense: Biden sends message with Syria airstrike | US intel points to Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing | Pentagon launches civilian-led sexual assault commission Biden ‘disappointed’ in Senate parliamentarian ruling but ‘respects’ decision MORE (D-Calif.), a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“We urge you to keep that promise and call on the Presiding Officer of the Senate to refute the Senate Parliamentarian’s advice … and maintain the $15 minimum wage provision in the American Rescue Plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressives are furious over Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s ruling last week that a provision to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour could not be part of the coronavirus stimulus package under the budget reconciliation process.

That process would allow Democrats to push through their massive COVID-19 relief package with a simple majority rather than the usual 60 votes, but the Senate’s Byrd Rule requires provisions to impact federal spending or revenue.

MacDonough, essentially the Senate’s chief referee, said the wage hike did not pass that test.

Progressives now want Harris — who as vice president serves as president of the Senate — to overrule the parliamentarian. Some progressives are going even further, saying MacDonough should be fired over her decision, something Republicans did back in 2001 after they didn’t like a ruling of the parliamentarian.

But Biden and top White House officials have said they respect the ruling and are not entertaining either idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, the House passed a version of Biden’s $1.9 trillion package that included the $15 wage hike.

But based on MacDonough’s ruling, the Senate this week is poised to strip that provision out and send it back to the House. Senate Democrats also have decided to drop their “Plan B” on the minimum wage, saying a provision authored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenSenate Democrats nix ‘Plan B’ on minimum wage hike Senate mulls changes to .9 trillion coronavirus bill House Democrats pass sweeping .9T COVID-19 relief bill with minimum wage hike MORE (D-Ore.) to tax big corporations that do not pay their workers a higher wage will not be added to the package as it moves through the upper chamber.

But progressives see attaching the wage hike to the COVID-19 package as the best way to get the popular policy signed into law. And they argue that voters handed Democrats the White House, House and Senate last fall in part because of their promises to raise the minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 per hour for the past 12 years.

“We must act now to prevent tens of millions of hardworking Americans from being underpaid any longer,” the progressives wrote. “The outdated and complex Byrd rule rooted in restricting progress must not be an impediment to improving people’s lives. You have the authority to deliver a raise for millions of Americans.”

In addition to Khanna, the letter was signed by Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalProgressives fume over Senate setbacks House Democrats pass sweeping .9T COVID-19 relief bill with minimum wage hike Budget Committee chair pledges to raise minimum wage: ‘Hold me to it’ MORE (D-Wash.); veteran progressives like Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeLawmakers, Martin Luther King III discuss federal responses to systematic racism The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Ahead: One-shot vax, easing restrictions, fiscal help Hillicon Valley: Biden signs order on chips | Hearing on media misinformation | Facebook’s deal with Australia | CIA nominee on SolarWinds MORE (D-Calif.); progressive stars like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez: Detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo ‘painful to read’ The GOP’s uncertain future Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ MORE (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibSix ways to visualize a divided America Jamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19: ‘I share her legacy with all of you’ Democrats urge Biden FDA to drop in-person rule for abortion pill MORE (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarMehdi Hasan gets MSNBC Sunday prime-time show Six ways to visualize a divided America Jamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19: ‘I share her legacy with all of you’ MORE (D-Minn.); and first-term Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

