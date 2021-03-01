https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/541125-prosecutors-focus-trump-organization-investigation-on-companys

Prosecutors working for the Manhattan district attorney on an investigation into the Trump Organization are increasingly focusing on the company’s chief financial officer, The New York Times reported Monday.

Officials are concentrating more on Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergMichael Cohen interviewed by prosecutors about Trump’s finances Juan Williams: Defeated Trump is in legal peril New York authorities investigate the family tax records of Trump Organization’s CFO: report MORE, who has managed the firm ’s finances for more than 20 years, in their probe into whether the former president and his company falsely manipulated property values for loans and tax and insurance advantages, among other matters.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told the Times that prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) have asked witnesses about Weisselberg and have asked at least one about his sons Barry and Jack Weisselberg, who are not expected to be the focus of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weisselberg, who started his career working for Trump’s father, has not been accused of wrongdoing thus far.

Weisselberg’s lawyer, the Trump Organization and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the probe as a “witch hunt” from the Democratic district attorney. But Vance’s office secured a win last week when the Supreme Court declined to prevent him from accessing Trump’s tax returns.

The investigation, launched more than two years ago, seeks to determine if Trump and his company adjusted the values of his properties lower to have decreased property taxes or higher to have increased loans.

The Manhattan prosecutors previously subpoenaed Trump’s top two lenders, Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital.

The probe has also examined alleged hush money payments Trump made to women who claim to have had affairs with him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

