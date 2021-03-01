https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-white-house-press-secretary-refuses-to-deny-that-biden-sold-out-americas-children-to-the-teachers-union

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about comments made by Former President Donald Trump at CPAC over the weekend.

During his first speech since exiting the oval office, former President Donald Trump scorched President Joe Biden over school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: “Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers union” pic.twitter.com/FBZXbKfF1H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2021

Trump gave the speech at CPAC, a large annual gathering of American conservatives.

“Citizens themselves are not getting the education they deserve. There’s no reason whatsoever why the vast majority of young Americans should not be back in school immediately,” Trump said to a roaring crowd.

“The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers unions,” Trump continued. “His position is morally inexcusable… Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America’s youth, and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes.”

“They’re cheating the next generations of Americans out of the future they deserve,” he finished.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Trump’s remarks, and was asked “how does the White House respond to that?” by a reporter.

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuses to deny that “Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers union”https://t.co/88uh4DKjtW pic.twitter.com/ASNC9DcSay — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

Psaki, however, failed to respond to the substance of the question, saying only that the White House will “spend more of our time focused on communicating about our agenda for the American people than responding to criticism from the former President.”

School reopening has been a subject of controversy since they were first closed to help combat coronavirus. Democrats have largely argued that keeping schools closed is necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Republicans and many health experts have argued against keeping schools closed, asserting that coronavirus does not spread as easily among young people and that the effects of remote learning have been disastrous for students.

Reports from across the country have noted a steep decline in grades since remote learning began, as well as a large increase in the number of failing grades students are receiving.



