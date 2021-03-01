https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/really-not-everybody-agrees-with-dhs-secretarys-claim-that-there-is-not-a-crisis-at-the-border/

Yesterday during his speech at CPAC, former President Trump slammed the Biden administration for basically inviting caravans of migrants to the southern border. Obviously the Biden admin and their head of the Dept. of Homeland Security were paying attention, and the DHS chief made this claim after being asked about it:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists that there’s no crisis at the border despite the thousands of illegal crossings a dayhttps://t.co/uj5PWgVLDx pic.twitter.com/07gKBcdc7K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

Is that so? Townhall’s Katie Pavlich and Julio Rosas are calling BS:

DHS Secretary says he does not believe there is a crisis at the border (there is) — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2021

I’ve been to different parts at the border since the start of the new administration and there is a crisis. https://t.co/0MjMG2cQZ2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 1, 2021

Maybe some reporters could ask police working at the border what they think of the DHS chief’s comment.

Ask any Border Patrol agent and you will likely hear a different story. https://t.co/yLrAth61pm — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) March 1, 2021

To the Democrats, the “crisis” is that the Trump administration was cracking down on illegal entries:

Because Biden’s DHS doesn’t see it as a crisis, but sees new voters and ppl to become reliant on the gov. This is partly how they plan to stay in power. https://t.co/ksFyKkThg6 — Debbie @FroggyDeb on Parler (@FroggyDeb2005) March 1, 2021

That’s hard not to believe.

There is. Not just at the major border towns. Have him go visit the small towns that have been affected by it. — casey stevenson (@caseystevenson4) March 1, 2021

I see it with my own two eyes, in person, every day. There is. The day after inauguration, the switch was flipped. — Ryanawsky Kasperzinsky (@DJJinxman) March 1, 2021

I listened to this guys spiel. This was incredibly bad. He is a puppet told what to say. Sad really https://t.co/BDF9eOWUXI — Cathy Jordan (@jcoartdhayn) March 1, 2021

WOW – did he really say there is NO CRISIS at the border? REALLY???? https://t.co/9vNcq5jxLe — SanDiegoFUN (@ksandiego52) March 1, 2021

Who are we supposed to believe, the Biden administration or our lying eyes?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

