Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania received the coronavirus vaccine in January, according to reports.

Citing “a Trump adviser,” the New York Times and Axios reported Monday that the couple was vaccinated in January when they were still in the White House.

In December, White House officials said Trump was willing to get the vaccine but believed he should not be a priority after contracting and recovering from the virus in October.

“He will take it when health experts and his White House doctor ask him to do so,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the time. “He is very open to taking this but also wants to prioritize our front-line workers.”

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, were vaccinated on camera in December, as was incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It remains unclear why Trump did not receive the vaccine live on camera.

Trump endorsed the vaccine in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, reminding supporters it was developed during his administration.

“Everybody, go get your shot,” he said.

