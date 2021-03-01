https://www.oann.com/resurfaced-video-of-gov-cuomos-remarks-to-female-reporter-raising-concerns/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=resurfaced-video-of-gov-cuomos-remarks-to-female-reporter-raising-concerns

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Remarks from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) past have resurfaced, giving more context about the governor’s behavior amid sexual harassment claims against him.

In a video from 2016, Cuomo told a local reporter to eat a sausage in front of him and a group of colleagues at the New York State Fair.

“Will you eat the whole sandwich?” Cuomo asked the reporter. “I wanna see you eat the whole sausage.”

The reporter responded by saying, “I don’t know if should eat the whole sausage in front of you, but I’m definitely gonna eat it.”

just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to “eat the whole sausage” pic.twitter.com/EyNxFavOyG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 28, 2021

The clip has now caused a media frenzy online, with many saying the governor harassed reporter Beth Cefalu after she declined.

