https://www.oann.com/resurfaced-video-of-gov-cuomos-remarks-to-female-reporter-raising-concerns/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=resurfaced-video-of-gov-cuomos-remarks-to-female-reporter-raising-concerns

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Remarks from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) past have resurfaced, giving more context about the governor’s behavior amid sexual harassment claims against him.

In a video from 2016, Cuomo told a local reporter to eat a sausage in front of him and a group of colleagues at the New York State Fair.

“Will you eat the whole sandwich?” Cuomo asked the reporter. “I wanna see you eat the whole sausage.”

The reporter responded by saying, “I don’t know if should eat the whole sausage in front of you, but I’m definitely gonna eat it.”

The clip has now caused a media frenzy online, with many saying the governor harassed reporter Beth Cefalu after she declined.

MORE NEWS: Texas AG Sues Electric Supplier Griddy

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...