Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was treated at a hospital in Boston over the weekend after falling down and losing consciousness.

“I took a fall,” Romney told reporters in Washington on Monday.

“Let’s see, what can I say? Yeah, I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney said and added jokingly, “I went to CPAC, that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. Former President Donald Trump called Romney out by name in a speech at CPAC on Sunday, as part of a list of other Republicans who had voted to either impeach or convict Trump.

Trump was the dominant force at the conference and Romney’s joke is a reference to the general distaste amid CPAC’s attendees toward those who voted against Trump.

Romney declined to say what he was doing when the fall took place.

“Well, that’s about as far as I need to go. I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” he said.

Romney said he was admitted to a hospital and received stitches.

“A lot of stitches. I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, I don’t know, but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip,” the senator said.

The Senate acquitted Trump last month. Romney was among seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump; the others were Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

“Instead of attacking me and more importantly, the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending your energy and opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the Democrats,” Trump said during the CPAC speech on Sunday before calling out Romney. “Get rid of them all.”

