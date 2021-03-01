https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-biden-immigration-policy-perpetuating-violence-at-the-border/

Following the conclusion of CPAC 2021 on Sunday, Fox News contributor Sara A. Carter went after the Biden administration on its immigration policy, which she said “is perpetuating violence at the border.”

Speaking to the Fox News program “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” Carter said that former President Donald Trump “was 100% right when he talked about today at CPAC that the Biden administration’s policy at the border—this open borders policy—is perpetuating violence at the border and as well as a surge […] with [sic] children and minors and unaccompanied families at the border.”

In February, “we’ve seen a 50% increase from January in the amount of unaccompanied minors being apprehended by the border patrol,” Carter said, claiming that “[t]hey’re expecting about 9,000 unaccompanied minors in their custody just this month.”

“And I want you to think about that as compared to 2013 to 2014, when we saw a surge under the Obama administration—and I was actually there to cover it—of 66,000 unaccompanied minors that year,” she continued.

“So we’re actually going to see that,” she argued, saying, “It is on par, if not more, [with] what they’re expecting along the border this coming year.”

