MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed the coverage of former President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC last week.

Scarborough noted it may “extraordinarily irrelevant” to still be covering Trump, but said that “if Benedict Arnold had been invited to CPAC after he switched sides,” they would be running his “two-hour rant as well.”

“If you look … at all the attacks that were being launched against Joe Biden, I mean, we showed the polls last week. This is The Hill and their Harris Poll that actually has Joe Biden at 59% and disapproval only 41%. A Pew Research Poll that was taken right after … Donald Trump’s insurrection had him at 29% — disapproval at 68%. He’s probably up in the 30s now — high 30s, mid-30s, high 30s. One or two might even have him in the low 40s. Rasmussen has him at 99%, so we’ll have to look more closely at that. But again, it seems like an extraordinarily irrelevant … occurrence. But obviously, when you have a guy that tried to commit insurrection against the United States of America and he speaks for the first time since that insurrection, that actually is news,” Scarborough argued. “So, if you’re sitting there, ‘Why are you playing?’ Because that’s like, you know, if Benedict Arnold had been invited to CPAC after he switched sides, we probably would be running a two-hour rant as well.”

