Conservative comedian and BlazeTV host Steven Crowder claimed Monday that an unknown person or group attempted to engage in a cover-up by altering public records to hide the fact that a former Hillary Clinton staffer — who has allegedly been missing for two years — voted illegally in Nevada during the 2020 election.

What are the details?

Last week, while investigating addresses listed on

voter rolls, Crowder’s team discovered that Christina Gupana, who is allegedly a Nevada-based attorney who worked for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, had voted from a highly suspicious address during the presidential election.

Listed on the state’s voter rolls alongside Gupana’s name was the address 353 West Bonneville Ave., which, as it turns out, is a freeway underpass, not an actual residence.

But, after Crowder aired a show detailing the dozens of allegedly fake voter addresses — Gupana’s included —

fact-checkers searched public records and found that Gupana’s address listed on voter rolls was actually 353 East Bonneville Ave., which is an apartment complex.

So it was a simple mistake made by Crowder’s team, right? Not quite. During a subsequent review of their own investigative work, Crowder’s team reportedly discovered that they had not made a mistake. Rather, someone had altered the public records shortly after the show aired on Tuesday night, a suspicious action given the fact that Clark County typically updates data files on Mondays.

According to Crowder, Gupana’s file was not the only one that was mysteriously edited.

What else?

What’s more is that when Crowder sent one of his team members to the updated address to verify it as Gupana’s residence, employees reported that no one by the name Christina Gupana had ever lived there. Crowder’s team captured the exchange on video.

During Monday’s show, Crowder said that the revelations should raise serious questions about voter fraud, such as: “Why would they change [voter date files] at all?” and, “Why would they change it on a Tuesday night?”

Crowder also acknowledged on Monday that while his team did make some mistakes in their original reporting, the information they have reported about Gupana is accurate.

Gupana had previously appeared in an undercover Project Veritas video that sought to expose voter fraud. In the video, Gupana, acting as an attorney, can be heard allegedly advising campaign workers to “do whatever you can, whatever you can get away with, do it until you get kicked out, like totally.”

