Democrat election violations: (left to right) Secret ballot counting in Georgia, Secret ballot deliveries at 3:30 AM in Detroit, Blocking observers from viewing inside the TCF Center in Detroit

At midnight on election night, President Trump warned his supporters not to let Democrats “find any votes at 4 in the morning.”

** President Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes.

** In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.

** In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

Trump was also ahead in Georgia and Nevada.

And President Trump already trounced Joe Biden in Ohio, Florida, and Iowa — three states that ALWAYS go to the eventual presidential winner.

Then suddenly Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin announced they would not be announcing their winner that night. This was an unprecedented and coordinated move in US history.

Then many crimes occurred to swing the election to Biden, but perhaps the greatest crime was the lack of dual controls and chain of custody records that ensure a fair and free election. At a high level, when ballots are transferred or changes are made in voting machines, these moves and changes should be done with two individuals present (dual control), one from each party, and the movements of ballots should be recorded.

So when states inserted drop boxes into the election, these changes first needed to be updated through the legislature, which they weren’t, and all movements from the time when the ballots were inserted into drop boxes needed to be recorded, which they weren’t.

Chain of Custody laws were violated across the United States to favor lawless Democrats.

Georgia

On Sunday President Trump delivered his first speech at the annual CPAC Convention since leaving office in January.

During his speech President Trump listed the activities needed to address the election fraud of 2020.

President Trump listed the activities needed in elections going forward in his speech today at CPAC:

We should have one election day – not 45 days The only people who should be allowed to vote absentee are those with a good reason, sickness, etc. Eliminate mail-in voting Must have voter ID We need universal signature matching There should be a 100% requirement to be American to vote And we must have chain of custody for every ballot

Additionally, the President said:

** Our election process is worse than that of a 3rd world country. ** State legislatures have the privilege of being able to update laws, not judges. ** Time magazine article reported on the corruption in the election is a must read. ** We also need free speech. We can’t have Republicans censored. ** Your numbers are bigger than their numbers – Republicans are much bigger. ** They don’t want to debate because we have easier victories.

The good news is Republican lawmakers are working to make elections more secure.

GOP State legislatures are working to roll back the 2020 rule changes in their states.

Just The News reported:

Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona all considering bills to roll back rule changes Legislators in numerous states are angling to address some of those concerns by pushing for legislation to shore up what critics claim are the vulnerabilities created by relaxed voting rules. In Georgia — which flipped blue for Biden this year in one of several razor-thin races that went in the Democrat’s favor — the Senate passed a bill that would require voters to submit “photocopies of voter identification documents for absentee ballot applications.” The bill would do away with the current signature-matching system currently in place for absentee voting. Critics have accused that system of being ripe for fraud and abuse, particularly after the state’s Gov. Brian Kemp agreed to activist demands last year to make it much more onerous for officials to reject disputed signatures. In Pennsylvania — which Trump lost by fewer than 100,000 votes — state lawmakers have signaled an intent to repeal the state’s “no-excuse” mail-in voting system, first implemented in 2019. State Sens. Patrick Stefano and Doug Mastriano last month said in a Senate memorandum that they “intend to introduce legislation repealing the no-excuse mail-in ballot provisions” put in place two years ago via the state’s Act 77.

