A police chase in Georgia over the weekend in which two men in a pickup truck were firing at sheriff’s deputies took a detour when the suspects pulled into a residential driveway and tried to break into a house by shooting through the door, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

But the suspects soon had a radical change of heart.

You see, the homeowner also had a gun — and he fired back at the suspects, who decided to not try anything further at the house and took off, authorities said.

How did this all start?

GBI said a Seminole County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday tried to conduct a reckless driving traffic stop on a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida license plate. There were two men in pickup, the driver refused to stop, and a chase began, the agency said.

A second Seminole County deputy joined the pursuit, and the suspects began to fire at the deputies, GBI said, adding that the deputies returned fire.

The deputies continued the chase into Decatur County, where sheriff’s deputies there joined the pursuit, the agency said. That’s when the suspects pulled into the driveway of the Decatur County residence and tried to break in by shooting through the door, after which the homeowner returned fire, GBI said.

What happened next?

After the suspects took off from the home, one of the suspects shot at an arriving Decatur County deputy’s vehicle and hit the deputy, the agency said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and surgery and was listed in critical condition, GBI said.

The suspects fled in their truck and wrecked it a short time later in a wooded area, the agency said.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the spot where the truck was wrecked, and one of the two suspects — 41-year-old Brad Phillips — was taken into custody without further incident, GBI said. Brad Phillips has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, the agency added.

But Troy Arthur Phillips got away — and a manhunt involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement officers commenced, GBI said. Citizens were warned to not approach Phillips, whom the agency considered “armed and dangerous” and who was wanted for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Troy Arthur Phillips Image source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

GBI then reported Sunday that Phillips was arrested and in custody of law enforcement.

Anything else?

Family members identified the Decatur County deputy who was shot as Lieutenant Justin Bedwell, WSB-TV reported. His sister said he was flown to a Tallahassee hospital, the station said, adding that a GoFundMe has been set up to help Bedwell’s family with medical expenses.

WSB said it’s unclear whether the suspects are related.

Here’s a video report from WXIA-TV that aired prior to Troy Arthur Phillips’ capture that shows more images of him:







Manhunt in South Georgia after deputy critically shot



