https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-burr-mandalorian-gina-carano

Comedian Bill Burr defended Gina Carano, his former co-star on “The Mandalorian,” in a tirade against the cancel culture that led to her firing over her social media posts.

Burr made the comments on his podcast “All Things Comedy” with guest Joe DeRosa in February.

DeRosa explained the Instagram post that got Carano in trouble after she compared the hatred against conservatives with the hatred the Nazis had against the Jews in Germany.

“I just don’t get this place where we’re in where there’s no room for discussion,” said DeRosa.

“I’m on that f***ing show. Now I gotta watch what the f*** I say,” lamented Burr.

DeRosa pointed out that the outrage against Carano was so crazy that they even cancelled the action figure from her character on the show.

“They canceled her action figure,” DeRosa said. “That’s how deep cancel culture is. They canceled her action figure. It’s like, let the action figure come out!”

Co-host Bert Kreischer asked Burr if Carano had ever pitched her conservative ideas to him on the show.

“No! She was an absolute sweetheart,” responded Burr.

“Super-nice f***ing person and, you know, whatever! And somehow someone will take this video and they’ll f***ing make me say something else, and you know, try to get rid of my bald action figure!” he joked.

Burr went on to condemn those who seek to destroy celebrities by finding controversial statements or social media posts in their past.

“It’s f***ing crazy time,” he added. “There’s people just waiting, just laying in the weeds.”

Burr also gave his solution to the cancel culture wars.

“How about you just be an individual, and you continue to buy tickets to people who you wanna go see?” he concluded.

After she was fired from the popular “Star Wars” show, Carano announced that she would be starring in a movie produced by The Daily Wire, a conservative media group.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” said Carano at the time. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Here’s the video of Burr comments from his expletive-ridden podcast:









The Bill Bert Podcast | Episode 49 w. Joe DeRosa PART TWO



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

