At today’s White House press conference, press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter who called out the administration’s distinct lack of the transparency that was promised ahead of the inauguration. But the president’s availability was also a topic of discussion, and a reporter’s question about when Biden would hold a press conference was met with the expected “circle back” promise:

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that are still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference after over a month of being in office https://t.co/3toEuYK5Tl pic.twitter.com/n6dKvg2ZNy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

That answer is very transparent, just not in the way this White House would like everybody to believe.

Pivotal participants? Lol she’s trying to sound smart…I’ll circle back on this one — kelly radde (@kellyradde1) March 1, 2021

Where is the MSM outrage over this. 🤔 https://t.co/RIHgJUDgjw — christina (@christi93673854) March 1, 2021

CNN’s reaction might be “(how refreshing).”

