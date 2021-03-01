https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/there-it-is-jen-psaki-adds-another-circle-back-to-the-list-after-being-asked-when-biden-will-hold-his-first-press-conference/

At today’s White House press conference, press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter who called out the administration’s distinct lack of the transparency that was promised ahead of the inauguration. But the president’s availability was also a topic of discussion, and a reporter’s question about when Biden would hold a press conference was met with the expected “circle back” promise:

That answer is very transparent, just not in the way this White House would like everybody to believe.

CNN’s reaction might be “(how refreshing).”

