https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/theres-a-photo-to-go-with-the-unsettling-encounter-a-woman-alleges-she-had-with-gov-andrew-cuomo-at-a-wedding/

The New York Times on Monday night is reporting on an “unsettling encounter” a woman had with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This makes the third accusation against Cuomo.

Breaking News: A woman described an unsettling encounter with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York at a wedding. The account follows separate accusations that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed two female state employees. https://t.co/atwwGCbr8U — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2021

The biggest news is this accusation comes with a photo, shared by CNN’s Jake Tapper and others.

On the other: For Gods sake, Cuomo “WON” an emmy with the help of lying CNN make-up powder puffs, lying Jake Tapper, Keilar, and others in MSM who proliferated his lies, FOR MONTHS!! WHERE WERE YOU LAST MARCH, WHEN THE REST OF US KNEW? — jahenothin2add (@jahenothin2add) March 2, 2021

Why no snarky comment like you do when its a conservative? When its a Liberal you simply retweet. Cat got your tongue on this one? Don’t wanna comment on your co-workers brother? You would never give anyone with Trump in their name that courtesy. — CA District 33 (@CADISTRICT33) March 2, 2021

This looks totally kosher (not) — Secret Jewish Space Laser (@itsmetampa) March 2, 2021

gross — Tim? the Enchanter (@bravingham) March 2, 2021

Cuomo is toast. After a third accusation, and with a photo to go with it, his approval rating is poised to fall to as low as 51%. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2021

That look on her face. — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 2, 2021

That photo is terrifying. 👀 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2021

Seriously. 😳 OMG. — Minnesota Mom from Illinois (@MNmomto4) March 2, 2021

A picture is worth a thousand words. He’s toast, deservedly so. — Lisa Pines (@PinesLisa) March 2, 2021

Little bro ain’t going to be happy with this in the news room. — Gene Debs 🌹 (@MLS_Energy) March 2, 2021

Chris Cuomo at the CNN offices pic.twitter.com/hbwcdoX00R — Marc Damon (@MarcDamon9) March 2, 2021

This just put the nail in the coffin. — AFII (@All_Facts_22) March 2, 2021

How many of us know precisely what she’s feeling in this moment? I’m sickened. — Danielle (@damadricat) March 2, 2021

I’ve been a wait for the facts advocate, but this picture definitely ushered a “yikes” out of me. — Bao Yan (@baoyan97e) March 2, 2021

Dude needs to go. pic.twitter.com/FJLYxxc1Ji — Manuel Alejandro (@mannyv2010) March 2, 2021

OMG. I’ve photographed a lot of weddings and I’ve never taken a photo of a guest who looked as uncomfortable as she does in that pic. This creep has to go. — Manuel Guzman (@ManuelGuzman) March 2, 2021

He looks like a mob boss and she looks terrified. — Steve (@Steve_OBX) March 2, 2021

Will @ChrisCuomo have this story on tonight? — 🇨🇦Kelly James🇨🇦 (@KellyJ79) March 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/C4jCyG7zT4 — Caffeine Queen – Expert Idiot Translator (@Philly_Hoosier) March 2, 2021

Wow, the discomfort in her eyes is blatantly obvious. — Chris (@Chrisp1776) March 2, 2021

….at least he’s not mass murdering people in this photo… pic.twitter.com/22zZVHLYGC — Henry Rearden (@StrikeoftheMind) March 2, 2021

Who in the hell does this? — Michael Gallas (@MichaelRGallas) March 2, 2021

Investigate it fully. Period. On a side note she looks INCREDIBLY uncomfortable in this photo. A well known politician did something like this to me once and I’ll just say that I’m very glad he’s dead now. — LuvAll in DC (@LuvAll81) March 2, 2021

Okay, look. I’m a huge Cuomo critic. I think the nursing homes cover-up is THE scandal. Previous two harassment accusations also serious because of boss/subordinate dynamics. This one? Non-colleague, social setting, asked permission. Creepy/handsy/big age gap? Sure. Scandal? Eh. https://t.co/3ZZfkfqtGc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 2, 2021

Maybe show this to Chris Cuomo and get his take on it.

Related:

UH OH: Emmy Award-winning NY governor & his admin reportedly retain ‘prominent white-collar defense attorney’ https://t.co/aDn06N0DdW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

