The New York Times on Monday night is reporting on an “unsettling encounter” a woman had with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This makes the third accusation against Cuomo.

The biggest news is this accusation comes with a photo, shared by CNN’s Jake Tapper and others.

Maybe show this to Chris Cuomo and get his take on it.

