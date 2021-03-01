https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/theres-a-photo-to-go-with-the-unsettling-encounter-a-woman-alleges-she-had-with-gov-andrew-cuomo-at-a-wedding/
The New York Times on Monday night is reporting on an “unsettling encounter” a woman had with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This makes the third accusation against Cuomo.
Breaking News: A woman described an unsettling encounter with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York at a wedding. The account follows separate accusations that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed two female state employees. https://t.co/atwwGCbr8U
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2021
The biggest news is this accusation comes with a photo, shared by CNN’s Jake Tapper and others.
https://t.co/1IJlxuXm5l pic.twitter.com/Yu6SXjgqCQ
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2021
On the other:
For Gods sake, Cuomo “WON” an emmy with the help of lying CNN make-up powder puffs, lying Jake Tapper, Keilar, and others in MSM who proliferated his lies,
FOR MONTHS!!
WHERE WERE YOU LAST MARCH, WHEN THE REST OF US KNEW?
— jahenothin2add (@jahenothin2add) March 2, 2021
Why no snarky comment like you do when its a conservative?
When its a Liberal you simply retweet.
Cat got your tongue on this one?
Don’t wanna comment on your co-workers brother?
You would never give anyone with Trump in their name that courtesy.
— CA District 33 (@CADISTRICT33) March 2, 2021
This looks totally kosher (not)
— Secret Jewish Space Laser (@itsmetampa) March 2, 2021
gross
— Tim? the Enchanter (@bravingham) March 2, 2021
Well
That’s game pic.twitter.com/B5qINYYCn3
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2021
Cuomo is toast. After a third accusation, and with a photo to go with it, his approval rating is poised to fall to as low as 51%.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2021
That look on her face.
— Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 2, 2021
That photo is terrifying. 👀
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2021
Seriously. 😳 OMG.
— Minnesota Mom from Illinois (@MNmomto4) March 2, 2021
A picture is worth a thousand words. He’s toast, deservedly so.
— Lisa Pines (@PinesLisa) March 2, 2021
Little bro ain’t going to be happy with this in the news room.
— Gene Debs 🌹 (@MLS_Energy) March 2, 2021
Chris Cuomo at the CNN offices pic.twitter.com/hbwcdoX00R
— Marc Damon (@MarcDamon9) March 2, 2021
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2021
This just put the nail in the coffin.
— AFII (@All_Facts_22) March 2, 2021
How many of us know precisely what she’s feeling in this moment? I’m sickened.
— Danielle (@damadricat) March 2, 2021
I’ve been a wait for the facts advocate, but this picture definitely ushered a “yikes” out of me.
— Bao Yan (@baoyan97e) March 2, 2021
Dude needs to go. pic.twitter.com/FJLYxxc1Ji
— Manuel Alejandro (@mannyv2010) March 2, 2021
OMG. I’ve photographed a lot of weddings and I’ve never taken a photo of a guest who looked as uncomfortable as she does in that pic. This creep has to go.
— Manuel Guzman (@ManuelGuzman) March 2, 2021
He looks like a mob boss and she looks terrified.
— Steve (@Steve_OBX) March 2, 2021
Will @ChrisCuomo have this story on tonight?
— 🇨🇦Kelly James🇨🇦 (@KellyJ79) March 2, 2021
— Caffeine Queen – Expert Idiot Translator (@Philly_Hoosier) March 2, 2021
Wow, the discomfort in her eyes is blatantly obvious.
— Chris (@Chrisp1776) March 2, 2021
….at least he’s not mass murdering people in this photo… pic.twitter.com/22zZVHLYGC
— Henry Rearden (@StrikeoftheMind) March 2, 2021
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021
Who in the hell does this?
— Michael Gallas (@MichaelRGallas) March 2, 2021
Investigate it fully. Period.
On a side note she looks INCREDIBLY uncomfortable in this photo. A well known politician did something like this to me once and I’ll just say that I’m very glad he’s dead now.
— LuvAll in DC (@LuvAll81) March 2, 2021
Okay, look. I’m a huge Cuomo critic. I think the nursing homes cover-up is THE scandal. Previous two harassment accusations also serious because of boss/subordinate dynamics. This one? Non-colleague, social setting, asked permission. Creepy/handsy/big age gap? Sure. Scandal? Eh. https://t.co/3ZZfkfqtGc
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 2, 2021
Hi @MollyJongFast pic.twitter.com/L8dHEe0K2t
— Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) March 2, 2021
— Cam (@cameroon199) March 2, 2021
— Andy (@JokeToSelf) March 2, 2021
Maybe show this to Chris Cuomo and get his take on it.
Related:
UH OH: Emmy Award-winning NY governor & his admin reportedly retain ‘prominent white-collar defense attorney’ https://t.co/aDn06N0DdW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 1, 2021