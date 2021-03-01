https://www.foxnews.com/politics/third-woman-accuses-cuomo

A third woman has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances.

According to The New York Times, 33-year-old Anna Ruch has claimed that Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019. In an interview Monday, she specified that Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back.

CUOMO HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, NURSING HOME SCANDAL

Ruch said she pulled away and was “so confused and shocked and embarrassed” by the incident. I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment,” she reportedly said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo reportedly referred the Times to a more general statement in which Cuomo apologized for things that “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Over the past week, two of Cuomo’s former aides have accused him of sexual harassment — something he has denied.

The latest allegation comes as Attorney General Letitia James announced that the governor’s office sent a letter permitting her office to perform an independent investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Democratic politicians within the state have already started calling for Cuomo’s resignation after other accusations surfaced. Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former staffer, claimed Cuomo talked about his willingness to have relationships with women in their 20s.

Prior to Bennett’s allegation surfacing, Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan published a blog post accusing the governor of unwanted touching and kissing.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

