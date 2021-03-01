https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/this-is-some-evil-authoritarian-insanity-la-unified-school-district-pleased-to-announce-theyre-teaming-up-with-microsoft-to-monitor-kids-video/

Los Angeles has done such a fantastic job navigating the COVID19 pandemic … let’s see what kind of new brilliance they’ve come up with for the L.A. Unified School District, hmmm?

Today’s lesson has been brought to you by the letters W, T, and F.

Exhibit A:

C’mon, man.

Is Bill Gates putting nanobots in the COVID19 vaccine? No.

But that doesn’t mean Microsoft teaming up with L.A. schools to keep tabs on your kids’ medical status shouldn’t set off alarm bells for everyone.

Good Lord.

Nope. No punchline. Just a hot mess of awfulness.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...