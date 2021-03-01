https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/this-is-some-evil-authoritarian-insanity-la-unified-school-district-pleased-to-announce-theyre-teaming-up-with-microsoft-to-monitor-kids-video/

Los Angeles has done such a fantastic job navigating the COVID19 pandemic … let’s see what kind of new brilliance they’ve come up with for the L.A. Unified School District, hmmm?

California is a dystopian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/5nWEarQNoa — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2021

Today’s lesson has been brought to you by the letters W, T, and F.

Even creepier is people watch this and are like “I don’t see what the problem is here.” — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2021

Exhibit A:

Many schools have been doing something similar with the daily check. — cameraman502 (@cameraman502) March 1, 2021

C’mon, man.

Oh really in partnership with Microsoft? Cool cool not terrifying at all. — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2021

Is Bill Gates putting nanobots in the COVID19 vaccine? No.

But that doesn’t mean Microsoft teaming up with L.A. schools to keep tabs on your kids’ medical status shouldn’t set off alarm bells for everyone.

Is this real? — Leslie In Wonderland (@OurHappyPlace3) March 1, 2021

Good Lord.

My nieces & nephews are in LA Unified. When my bother sent this to me, I thought it was a parody. I kept waiting for the punchline. — Andrea Howe (@andreavhowe) March 1, 2021

Nope. No punchline. Just a hot mess of awfulness.

thanks I hate it pic.twitter.com/snggU5R4sv — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 1, 2021

The vibes I got watching this made me feel so uncomfortable. — Tyler Kinny (@tkinny33) March 1, 2021

It just keep getting weirder and weirder. They aren’t going to relinquish this power very easily. — Awoman (@EMacInsBroker) March 1, 2021

Cringe and Creep factors are through the roof. That video reminds of those parody videos about dystopian governments we’d see in a video game or a movie. If I still lived in CA, I’d be doing my best to leave after seeing this. pic.twitter.com/AzRVwA77Om — John Paul Sterling (@sterlinginks) March 1, 2021

