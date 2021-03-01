https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/01/tiger-woods-makes-emotional-statement-moved-by-touching-gesture-from-fellow-golfers-1036574/

Golf great Tiger Woods was moved by a show of support from fellow golfers at the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Fla. on Sunday, taking to Twitter from his hospital bed to express his appreciation.

Woods was seriously injured last week in a one-car crash in the Los Angeles area and remains hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries after major surgery on his right leg.

On Sunday, some of the greatest golfers in the game donned Tiger’s trademark red and black gear that he always wore on the final day of tournaments to honor the player.

The “touching” gesture did not escape Woods’ notice.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” he said in a tweet. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas, and Jason Day were among those seen wearing red and black in honor of Woods, in addition to Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, and Jon Rahm.

Tournament winner Collin Morikawa didn’t receive the red and black gear from his apparel company in time to participate in the gesture, according to the liberal sports network ESPN, but thanked Woods afterwards.

“I don’t think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger.” Collin Morikawa just won his fourth PGA Tour event. He joins Tiger Woods as the only players to have won a major and WGC title before age 25 🙏 (via @GolfChannel)pic.twitter.com/AotWHjQgAG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

“Tiger means everything to me,” Morikawa said. “I hope he is all right and makes a quick recovery. Sometimes we don’t say thank you enough, and I wanted to say thank you to Tiger.

“Sometimes you lose people too early. I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don’t get to say thank you enough,” he added.’

Wood suffered “comminuted open fractures” to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg, according to an update released on Twitter.

And while he will survive the crash, Woods has a tough road to recovery ahead.

Rory in Tiger red and black. “Don’t wear it as good as he does, but it’ll be all right.” pic.twitter.com/S8TJze3U47 — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 28, 2021

Well wishes poured in after the accident, including from former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who occasionally plays a round with Tiger and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in a White House Rose Garden ceremony in May 2019, appeared on Fox News last week to which his friend a speedy recovery, predicting that the gold great will play again.

Sunday red in sync. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BfgLN0Z854 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

“He’s going to be back,” he said. “I have no doubt about it, he’s going to be back.”

When asked what he would say to Tiger, Trump said: “All I’d say to him is get better and get out there because we all miss him. We need Tiger. When Tiger’s in contention, which is often, the ratings are double and triple. It’s very few people that can cause that kind of phenomena.”

Here are some other tributes to Woods shared online:

“Tiger”@B_DeChambeau is showing his support for Tiger Woods on his golf ball today. pic.twitter.com/dawMqykqxg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

