(UPI) — The animated and live-action adventure Tom & Jerry is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $13.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Croods: A New Age with $1.2 million, followed by The Little Things at No. 3 with $925,000, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 4 with $710,000 and The Marksman at No. 5 with $700,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Nomadland at No. 6 with $528,000, Judas and the Black Messiah at No. 7 with $500,000, Monster Hunter at No. 8 with $460,000, Land at No. 9 with $355,000 and News of the World at No. 10 with $200,000.

Most of the films are also available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms as part of a strategy to make them appealing to as many people during the coronavirus pandemic.

