I recall writing about the black congressman who said, “A lot what we do in Congress isn’t constitutional.” If much of what Congress does is done without constitutional authority, isn’t it stupid to believe that only Democrats are guilty?

“A fish rots from the head down” is a truism never more apparent than today. The head of this fish is the federal government, and the stench from its rottenness hangs heavier over the nation than a dense fog over Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Somerset, England, before sunrise.

As an unapologetic and inflexible born-again believer and ordained minister, I expect the brutish progeny of Satan to behave as such, hence the reason they’re called evil and wicked – with the greater numbers being Democrats. One expects them to enjoin organizations that support their politics. But those who claim a sanctity of propriety, and specifically those who do so with Christian as a prefix or suffix to the assignation conservative, are expected to be discerning.

But therein lies the problem. Christians have reduced themselves to mirror copies of the world around them, which is in direct disobedience to the Word of God. God’s Word says: “Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you. … And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty” (2 Corinthians 6:17-18 KJV).

Those in Christendom who were paying attention were insulted and offended when Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., denounced the sovereignty of God during debate of the so-called Equality Act, which is just another indemnification of debaucherous behavior, provided for this time under cover of The 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Nadler said: “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.” Of course, the Erebusic hordes of darkness came out of the woodwork claiming that a meme stating Nadler said: “God has no authority in the House of Representatives” was false. Permit me to digress a moment; liberal apparatchiks are frequently responsible for spreading lies that their “children of the corn” fact-checkers immediately denounce as false. This is one of the oldest dirty tricks in the political handbooks on dirty tricks. Print and/or say something you know to be false, then expose it as untruth and have media and digital platforms attack the truthful with censorship, calling the truthful “partially false” or some such.

The bottom line is that Nadler not only denied the authority of God, but he also denied the sovereignty of God. I know that will be difficult for the godless and biblically illiterate to comprehend, but this piece isn’t written for them anyway.

Many in Christendom were complacent when Karl Rove unleashed his “big tent” agenda. Rove’s reasoning for a “big tent” was the Republican Party had to incorporate all persuasions of political interests into the fabric of Republicanism, so it might become politically moderate to win more races. That his initiative would change the Republican Party into something unrecognizable was of no concern to Rove.

There was strong pushback against said madness from some in positions of political authority, such as myself, but we were never able to mount a ground offensive strong enough to crush Rove, because the gullible thought it was a good idea to involve people from every construct into the fabric of our tent.

The tragedy is that many in Christendom stupidly ignored the fact that we have nothing in common with Belial. They ignored the fact that “a little leven leveneth the whole lump” (See: 1 Corinthians 5:6-8 KJV).

The church was intended not only as a place of worship, but also a place to identify and train up watchmen to alert and warn the body of Christ when impending danger was/is nearby. But the church quickly turned its back on said directive, once disobedience was allowed to metastasize unchecked within the body of believers. At that point in time, calls to obey God were frowned upon as out-of-touch and no longer tenets for today. They were viewed as outdated. Add to that damnable heresy the proliferation of cable news programming and talk radio. Churchdom latched onto those demonic polyglots as the authorities, turning their backs on the Word of God.

Programmers such as Fox News became the authority to obey when in reality such outlets were temples of whoredom and lies. Minsters speaking the truth of God were replaced by talking heads vomiting opinion.

The church had abandoned the Truth, and much of Christendom stupidly followed, supporting a party whose only really discernible difference from Democrats is a theorized adherence to free-market capitalism.

Christendom must return to obeying God’s Word and following the Great Commission of Christ. We’re not called to protect or fight to salvage evil. We are called to first and foremost pursue Matthew 28:18-20.

When Christians in the U.S. turned their backs on that, they embraced the irrevocable decline of America.

