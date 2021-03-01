https://www.oddschecker.com/us/insight/specials/politics/20210301-2024-election-odds-54pp-of-bets-on-donald-trump-winning-2024-election

2024 Election Odds: Donald Trump Public Appearance Sparks Betting Frenzy

Donald Trump made his first public appearance since his controversial election defeat last year at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump used the event to fuel speculation that he would for President again in 2024, and also cast plenty of doubt over Joe Biden.

Donald Trump began proceedings by saying “Do you miss me yet?”, which was met by a frenzy from the on-looking audience.

Another notable take out from the speech was Donald Trump squashing any suggestions he was set to start a new party to take on Joe Biden.

His appearance appeared to not only go down well with Donald Trump loyalists but also the betting public.

Donald Trump 2024 Election Odds

Donald Trump’s currently the third favorite in the 2024 US election odds market, sitting behind Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

The former presidents odds are 8/1 (+800), which implies Donald Trump has a 11.1% chance of winning the 2024 election.

As mentioned, Kamala Harris is currently the betting favorite with the sportsbooks to win the 2024 election. Harris’ odds are sitting at 4/1 (+400), which implies she’s got a 20% chance of winning the election in just under four years time.

The current POTUS, Joe Biden’s is the second favorite in the 2024 election betting market, with his odds at 5/1 (+500), which implies he’s got a 16.7% chance of winning the election.

Donald Trump’s Public Appearance Sparks Betting Frenzy

Since making his appearance at CPAC, Donald Trump has accounted for 54% of all bets in the 2024 election betting market.

Donald Trump’s betting activity is head-and-shoulders above anyone else in the betting market. Kamala Harris has been the second most wagered candidate in the betting market, she’s accounted for 9.5% of bets since Donald Trump’s speech.

Ron DeSantis has been the third most wagered person in the market, just ahead of Ivanka Trump who has accounted for 4.7% of wagers.

2024 Election Odds: The Betting Market

UK Odds US Odds Implied % Chance Kamala Harris 4/1 +400 20% Joe Biden 5/1 +500 16.7% Donald Trump 8/1 +800 11.1% Nikki Haley 20/1 +2000 4.8% Jezz Bezos 20/1 +2000 4.8% Mike Pence 23/1 +2300 4.2% Ron DeSantics 33/1 +3300 2.9% Ivanka Trump 40/1 +4000 2.4% Pete Buttigieg 40/1 +4000 2.4% Dwayne Johnson 50/1 +5000 2% Ted Cruz 50/1 +5000 2% Mike Pompeo 50/1 +5000 2% Tucker Carlson 50/1 +5000 2% Tom Cotton 50/1 +5000 2%

