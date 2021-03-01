https://saraacarter.com/trump-said-he-requested-10k-national-guardsmen-at-the-capitol-on-jan-6/

Former President Donald Trump joined Fox News’ “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” Sunday night to discuss the miscommunication that may have led to the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Trump told host Steve Hilton that he personally alerted the Department of Defense days before the rally that the crowd was going to be much larger than anticipated.

“I requested, I said, ‘look this rally is going to be bigger than anyone thinks, because everyone I’d see said, ‘oh we’re going to be at the rally, we’re going to be at the rally.” I think it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before and I’ve spoken to very big crowds,” Trump said.

Moreover, Trump told the Defense Department to have 10,000 national guardsmen ready to deploy. From what Trump understood, that number was passed along to leaders at the Capitol and was rejected because Capitol leaders did not like the idea of 10,000 troops at the Capitol.

“I said, I think you should 10,000… I definitely gave the number of 10,000 national guardsmen. I think you should have 10,000 of the national guard ready. They took that number, from what I understand, and they gave it to the people at the Capitol – which is controlled by Pelosi – and I heard they rejected it because it didn’t look good.”

“So, you know, that was a big mistake,” Trump added.

Trump also told Hilton that he hated to watch what happened at the Capitol but said there’s a double standard between the Capitol riot and “all these other places burning with Antifa and the radical left.”

“I hate to see it, I think it’s terrible, I hate to see it. I will tell you, I think it’s very interesting, however, when you see Washington burning and when you see Seattle burning and Portland burning and all these other places burning with Antifa and the radical left, nothing seems to happen, nobody seems to be bothered by that, and I hate to see that difference but I hated to see that sight at the Capitol, I hate to see all of that. But it is a double standard.”

“I do hate to see that double standard,” Trump said. “I think it’s very unfair.”

