Former President Donald Trump delivered an explosive address at CPAC in Orlando, Florida Sunday evening; naming his political opponents and urging American voters to “get rid of ‘em all” in the next election.

“Instead of attacking me and the voters, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy opposing the Democrats… The Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, and others,” said Trump.

“And of course, the warmonger Liz Cheney. She’s been censured. Her poll numbers are dropping faster than any human being I’ve ever seen. Get rid of them all!” he added. “Democrats are vicious, they’re smart, and they always stick together.”

Watch Trump’s comments above.

