During his speech at CPAC yesterday, former President Trump teased about a possible run again for president in 2024. That should be enough to give CNN something to talk about every day for the next four years in an attempt to maintain a portion of their ratings from when Trump was in office. For the inside scoop about what Donald Trump has in mind for the future, CNN and Jake Tapper turned to somebody who… probably knows less about Trump’s plans than anybody else:

Jake Tapper only has the best guests and the best topics, believe me! Mary Trump, top notch 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2yMkKxsfck — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 1, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

why would @jaketapper have a guest that clearly has zero knowledge of what Trump is going to do. https://t.co/LTibODODwR — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) March 1, 2021

Get the inside scoop on a guy who is not president from someone he never talks to. Our media is magikal. https://t.co/CHnCshhxoY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 1, 2021

CNN knows exactly what she’ll say about Trump and they’ll agree with it, which is all the qualification one needs to be interviewed apparently.

Now imagining the Tapper relative that hates him the most getting national TV time to tell everyone what a terrible egotist he is. https://t.co/ncDQXtKa0X — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 1, 2021

Trump again.

The obsessed jack Tapper can’t get away from his live affair of trump.

Lol https://t.co/YSL5qpElor — Madonna C. Durfee (@DurfeeMadonna) March 1, 2021

So basically Mary Trump and Richard Spencer are CNN’s guests these days … — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 1, 2021

Reminder that, if you’re not a Democrat and Biden voter, CNN hates you. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 1, 2021

And they make that abundantly clear every single day.

