During his speech at CPAC yesterday, former President Trump teased about a possible run again for president in 2024. That should be enough to give CNN something to talk about every day for the next four years in an attempt to maintain a portion of their ratings from when Trump was in office. For the inside scoop about what Donald Trump has in mind for the future, CNN and Jake Tapper turned to somebody who… probably knows less about Trump’s plans than anybody else:

THIS. Is CNN.

CNN knows exactly what she’ll say about Trump and they’ll agree with it, which is all the qualification one needs to be interviewed apparently.

And they make that abundantly clear every single day.

