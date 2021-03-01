https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-if-you-think-there-are-only-11-million-illegals-god-help-you/







Timestamped to begin — How many illegals are inside USA right now?

Have you ever noticed how nobody in Washington can agree on a number? Now math is supposed to be objective except in Oregon where it is racist. But in the real world, you would think that people with functioning calculators could come to similar math-based conclusions once in a while, but not in D.C.

So with all of that in mind, it’s pretty amazing to watch virtually everyone in Washington — Republican and Democrat — repeat precisely the same number on one of the most critical problems that we face, and that number is 11 million. That number they tell us is exactly how many foreign nationals currently live here illegally. All the experts say that. There are precisely 11 million undocumented aliens.

Eleven million isn’t what it used to be. In any case, that’s exactly how many illegal aliens there are, 11 million, 11 million, 11 million. No more, no less. It’s almost like a script. Now people have different views on what we’ve got to do about illegal immigrants, but nobody questions how many there are because there are 11 million. Period.

So it’s an earned path to citizenship, no big deal. They earned it, every bit of it. Presumably, by mocking the laws of the country they’ll now have a role in running. But actually, it is kind of a big deal.

Adding 11 million new citizens would have big effects on America, profound effects. How many people is 11 million people? Well, 43 of the 50 U.S. states have a smaller population than 11 million. That’s not just Wyoming and South Dakota. It’s Virginia, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts and so on, big states. What would this cost? No one asked. It’s kind of hard to know the real answer.

But if you’re trying to put the math together, be sure to factor in the free healthcare, you’ll shouldn’t be paying for every one of the 11 million. As Milton Friedman once wisely noted, you can have a welfare state or you can have open borders, but you cannot have both. Yet we’re getting both.

But we may, in fact, be getting a great deal more than that, and that’s the purpose of the segment tonight.

We all assume that 11 million is the real number. But is it the real number? Is that actually the number of foreign nationals who live within our borders illegally and will be getting amnesty very soon?

No, it’s not the real number. In fact, it’s a totally fake number, which people endlessly repeat only because they are badly informed or dishonest. They’ve been repeating that number for a very long time, more than 15 years, at least.

Way back in 2005, the Pew Research Center announced that quote, “The undocumented population has reached nearly 11 million.” The weird thing is that 12 years later, Pew had roughly the same estimate. Nothing had changed in more than a decade and that should have been a-tell that the number itself was fraudulent.

