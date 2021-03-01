https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-twitch-womxn-tweet-terfs

Popular streaming platform Twitch apologized after a wave of online outrage from transgender activists and their allies over their use of the term “womxn.”

“While we originally wanted to use a word that acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language, after hearing directly from you, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitch, we will be using the spelling ‘women’ moving forward,” Twitch tweeted from their official account.

Transgender activists excoriated Twitch because the term is seen as transphobic because it excludes the possibility of biological men who identify as women.

“We want to assure you that we have, and will continue to, work with the LGBTQIA+ community. We’re still learning. Our good intentions don’t always equate to positive impact, but we’re committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we’re inclusive to all,” Twitch added in a second tweet.

The account tweeted their original tweet that was offensive to the transgender community, but screenshots were circulated by those angry at the message.

“March is Womxn’s History Month,” the deleted tweet read. “Join us in celebrating and supporting all the Womxn creating their own worlds, building their communities, and leading the way on Twitch.”

Transgender allies said the term was used by “TERFs,” their acronym for “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists,” to exclude transgender women.

“This needs to be said: ‘Womxn’ is a term made by terfs. Trans women are women. Folks is already gender neutral. Not everyone likes ‘folx’. Respect peoples wishes. Latine (sic) people have stated many times they don’t like the term ‘Latinx’. Don’t be performative,” said one account.

“I’m trans and ‘womxn’ is only used by people who try to tell me I’m not a ‘real woman.’ If you truly want to be inclusive of me and not purposely trying to other me, then you’ll stop doing this,” said another critic.

“If you want to do a Women’s History Month and wish for trans women to be included, please, just call us women. If your true intentions are to validate us, then don’t other us,” they added in a second tweet.

“Twitch, we won’t forget that you used a harmful term created by transphobes in a tweet you made. Trans women are women, not womxn,” responded another critic.

President Joe Biden has promised to side with the transgender lobby on issues relating to LGBT causes.

