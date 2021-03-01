https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/uh-oh-emmy-award-winning-ny-governor-his-admin-reportedly-retain-prominent-white-collar-defense-attorney/

After about a year of Gov. Andrew Cuomo being praised by the media and Democrats for his performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, winning an Emmy and writing a book lauding himself for his leadership, the script has been flipped. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has, on top of the nursing home scandal in the state, been accused of sexual harassment by two women.

Cuomo and his administration seem to see trouble on the horizon, according to the Wall Street Journal:

Is this for the nursing home scandal or the sexual harassment allegations? Possibly both:

Are the Emmy people going to take back that award any time soon?

Is this one of those “walls are closing in” moments that the media used to like to apply to Trump so often?

That remains to be seen.

