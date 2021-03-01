https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/uncomfortable-embarrassed-third-woman-comes-forward-accuses-gov-cuomo-sexual-harassment/

Andrew Cuomo grabs accuser Anna Ruch’s face at a wedding

A third woman has come forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The accuser, 33-year-old Anna Ruch, said she was “uncomfortable and embarrassed” after Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her at a 2019 wedding.

“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Anna Ruch told The New York Times.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” she said.

A photo of Cuomo putting his hands on Anna Ruch’s face at a wedding was posted to Twitter:

Whoa at this pic: A young woman says Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked if he could kiss her at a wedding, and put his hands on her face Anna Ruch said she felt “uncomfortable and embarrassed” when he did this https://t.co/oxb5fbBqO3 pic.twitter.com/4IdxDp62WL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2021

Anna Ruch’s allegation comes after two former New York state aides accused 63-year-old Cuomo of sexual harassment.

On Saturday a second former aide stepped forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

This prompted calls from fellow Democrats for the embattled Governor to resign.

In his defense Cuomo said the comments to the young aide were “good-natured” and “misinterpreted.”

Democrat state leaders are very upset over the sexual abuse allegations but not so much about the thousands of seniors that died in the state from coronavirus due to his insane nursing home policies.

Via NY Times:

New from @mattfleg and @jessemckinley – a third woman says Cuomo made her feel uncomfortable, in her case putting his hand on her bare back at a wedding and then grabbing her face to kiss it when she pushed his hand away https://t.co/v77KQWoWBn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 2, 2021

On Monday New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced she received the letter she needed to start an investigation of Governor Cuomo over the sexual harassment charges.

