Officials from the United Nations helped usher Mexican migrants into the United States last week after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor’s Migrant Protection Protocols, otherwise known as the Remain in Mexico program.

Footage from the Daily Mail below shows migrants being escorted into the states by people wearing vests often associated with UN officials who promote resettlement.

A local CBS affiliate in south Texas confirmed the UN’s presence as migrants began crossing the Gateway International Bridge into the border town of Brownsville, Texas, with the help of UN officials who screened migrants for COVID-19 upon entry. According to CBS, at least 25 migrants successfully crossed into the United States last week, with immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin reporting that more are on the way.

#BREAKINGNEWS Immigration Attorney Jodi Goodwin confirmed 27 people including children of the remain in Mexico policy have crossed into the United States via Brownsville, Texas. More expected to cross in the coming days. #Brownsville pic.twitter.com/8vXfPjdXkP — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) February 25, 2021

Reuters reported that the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, which lies just across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, houses nearly 700 migrants, as estimated by the UN refugee agency High Commissioner for Refugees.

“The agency, along with the International Organization for Migration, is in charge of the logistics of registering and transporting migrants from the camp to the United States,” Reuters reported, quoting an anonymous source with the Mexican government who said the goal was to transfer 500 migrants from the Matamoros camp over the border by the end of this week.

Thousands have embarked for the U.S. southern border as the new administration overhauls immigration reform by executive order, engineering a border crisis through the reversal of President Donald Trump’s hard line on migration.

Some of Biden’s first executive orders have included a halt on construction of the southern border wall, restoration of Obama-era DACA protections for undocumented children, and allowing illegal aliens to be counted in the U.S. census.

New migrant camps meanwhile are being constructed along the border. The same camps now being resurrected were once weaponized by Democrats to charge Trump with crimes against humanity, as left-wing radicals drew ill comparisons to Nazi concentration camps of the early 20th century.

Migrant caravans, which took note of the incoming Biden administration’s soft rhetoric on immigration, began making their way to the southern border after his November presidential win.

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is “going to help all of us.” pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

