Prince Charles is desperate for a face-to-face meeting with Joe Biden. The heir to the throne is convinced of the urgency for the two men to meet because of one important matter at hand – climate change.

The two men are set to meet during a Buckingham Palace reception ahead of June’s G7 summit in Cornwall on climate change but that isn’t soon enough for Prince Charles. He sees Status Quo Joe as an ally in climate change alarmism. In January, Charles wrote to Biden to congratulate him on his inauguration. He is said to be ‘hugely encouraged’ that one of Biden’s first acts as President was to rejoin the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement – a non-binding agreement pushed by the Obama-Biden administration that will be economically crippling to the United States. Major polluting countries like India and China are not held to the same level of commitment as the United States. As of February 2021, 194 states and the European Union have signed on. Trump, by the way, did not make withdrawing from the agreement a “Day One” action. He announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the agreement on June 1, 2017. The official withdrawal took place on November 4, 2020, one day after the 2020 presidential election. The White House abided by the four-year exit process. So, Charles is happy to welcome the United States back into the status quo position of going along to get along with our betters in Europe and elsewhere around the globe.

The Paris Climate Agreement has not been ratified and it is not legally binding. Prince Charles is counting on an acquaintance with Biden and a rapport with John Kerry, Biden’s U.S. climate envoy. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the White House in March 2015. They met President Barack Obama and then Vice-President Biden in the oval office.

Prince Charles will need the support of the United States for his latest initiative – Terra Carta. Apparently, the heir to the throne is looking ahead to when his mum will no longer be in her current position and Charles will have to finally leave his Peter Pan days and grow up enough to assume the duties of a king. He won’t have the luxury to pursue pet projects on a large scale. Even the name of his latest project is hokey.

Support from the US will be needed for Charles’s latest venture, Terra Carta, which a source described as ‘the culmination of 50 years of campaigning on the environment and sustainability.’ Terra Carta – the Earth charter – urges businesses to sign up to almost 100 actions to make industry more environmentally friendly by 2030. The heir to the throne described the charter as ‘an urgent appeal’ to ‘bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and planet over the coming decade’. Charles invoked the spirit of England’s Magna Carta, which 800 years ago inspired the belief in rights and human liberties, adding: ‘As we strive to imagine the next 800 years of human progress, the fundamental rights and value of nature must represent a step-change.’ It is arguably the Prince’s most important project yet and one which he hopes will secure his legacy. It is also hoped Mr Biden will be a linchpin, encouraging company chief executives to sign up to the charter. It’s not just the planet that is running short of time, however. Charles is said to be well aware that his campaigning will be curtailed when he ascends the throne. As King, he will not enjoy the same freedom to pursue his own projects. A source said: ‘The environment has always been a chief concern and now more than ever.’

Here’s the kicker – Prince Charles is so desperate to get Biden on board as soon as possible that he isn’t simply waiting for the G7 in June. He is willing to hop on a plane and fly to Washington to meet with Biden there. That’s some real environmental conservation, right? Instead of a more green-friendly option of a Zoom call or some other video conference, the Royal Hypocrite will happily pollute the air with jet fuel to get his meeting with Biden. Unbelievable.

Some wokesters are not pleased with Charles grabbing the spotlight with the Terra Carta project. They say this is Harry’s wheelhouse. I will say this, though, that Charles has been a vocal proponent for environmental causes throughout the years. He was woke about organic gardening and sustaining the planet’s health long before it was cool.

At the age of 72, perhaps Charles thinks this is his last shot at making a big splash on the world stage. He truly has little to show for his time waiting to ascend the throne. This project lassoes countries around the world into agreeing with his far-left views. There is little reason to believe it will be effective, certainly no more so than the Paris Climate Agreement. The Terra Carta is Paris Climate Agreement lite. It, like the Paris agreement, is not legally binding. It isn’t even a formal treaty. It can be treated half-heartedly for what it is – a public relations move.

Now that Charles has made his plea a public request, all he has to do is wait for Jill Biden’s stamp of approval. Let’s face it, she’s the one in charge.

