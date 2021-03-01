https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603d9c205db3705aa0ab7c11
Leaders agreed to tweak a provision on the public financing of elections that moderates have long loathed….
Prosecutors said the Forest Service employee steered nearly $900,000 in maintenance contracts to an auto body shop in exchange for bribes and kickbacks….
More than a dozen Michigan National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. have been sickened, with some hospitalized, after being served raw, undercooked meat and meals laced with metal shavings a…
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has a black eye and had to get stitches after a fall that knocked him unconscious. Romney, 73, said he fell down while visiting his son in Boston over the weekend, however h…
After the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, concluded that a $15-an-hour minimum wage provision could not be part of a budget reconciliation bill, House progressives — including Reps. Ale…